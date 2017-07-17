$300 million fund for Great Lakes faces key vote

By 37 minutes ago
Originally published on July 17, 2017 11:27 am

On Tuesday, environmental advocates will be watching closely as a Congressional spending committee considers a $300 million restoration program for the Great Lakes.

President Trump's 2018 budget plan eliminated the money, which has gone to a wide range of projects -- from cleaning up pollution to battling the Asian carp. Now, Congress has a chance to restore funding to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

Tuesday morning, the full House Appropriations Committee is scheduled to take up the matter.

So far, the Great Lakes initiative -- which has strong bipartisan support -- has fared well in Congress' budget deliberations. Last week, an appropriations subcommittee recommended full funding. 

Read our series on the impact of Trump budget cuts.

A similar effort to restore the Chesapeake Bay took a hit. 

The subcommittee recommended spending $60 million for the bay program -- $13 million less than the current allocation. Supporters hope the Senate will boost that amount as the budget process continues, the Bay Journal reports. 

Although environmental advocates have praised lawmakers for moving to fully fund the Great Lakes initiative, they note that the budget proposal makes significant cuts to the EPA. 

Trump's budget said that the Great Lakes restoration work should be left to states in the region. It shifted money to defense spending. 

Copyright 2017 Great Lakes Today. To see more, visit Great Lakes Today.

Tags: 
Great Lakes Today
Great Lakes
donald trump

Related Content

Lake Erie algae bloom forecast sparks call for action

By & Jul 14, 2017

​As scientists forecast a significant algae bloom in Lake Erie this summer, environmental groups are calling for tougher government policies to reduce pollution from farms.


What's it like to live in a Lake Erie lighthouse? Bring water.

By Jul 10, 2017

It’s easier to get to Sheila Consaul’s summer home by boat than by foot.  It sits at the edge of an Ohio state park 30 miles east of Cleveland.

“Unless you have a boat, the only way to get here is to park in Mentor Headlands Beach parking lot, walk out through the dunes area to the beach itself, walk along the beach, and then you have to get up on the breakwall,” she says.

  

The Erie Canal's 200 years old. Strike up the band.

By Lucas Wllard Jul 6, 2017

The first shovels to dig the Erie Canal went into the ground on July 4th, 1817. When it was completed in 1825, the canal transformed the nation’s economy, allowing goods to move from the Hudson River to cities along the Great Lakes.

To mark the occasion, David Alan Miller, the Albany Symphony Orchestra’s music director, dreamed up the plan to commission and perform original works at seven stops along the route.