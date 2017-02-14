4: It's the economy, Cupid

Time take a look at a big thing that's getting lost in the first four weeks of the Trump administration. Hint: It's the economy.

David Frum, senior writer for The Atlantic, answers our Make Me Smart question: "What's something that you thought you once knew, but turns out you were wrong about?"

We talk with Eric Bickel and Michael Weis of the Quantify Louisville blog. Eric and Michael take publicly available data from the city of Louisville, Kentucky, and look for stories hidden in the data. They talk to us about specific ways to judge the value of any given statistic.

And finally, as we move forward into Week 4 of the Trump administration, Molly wants to remind us that we're going on a bear hunt. Don't worry, we'll explain.