4-year-old hit by car in Lockport

A 4-year old girl suffers serious injuries after being hit by a car in the Town of Lockport Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened right before 12:30 on Ridge Road between Ewings Road and RidgeLea Drive. Deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff's office and medical personnel responded to the scene and learned the child had been struck by a 79-year-old female driver traveling east. The child was taken to Women and Children's Hospital in Buffalo by Mercy Flight.

An investigation into the accident by the Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit is ongoing.