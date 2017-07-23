4-year-old hit by car in Lockport

By 53 minutes ago

A 4-year old girl suffers serious injuries after being hit by a car in the Town of Lockport Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened right before 12:30 on Ridge Road between Ewings Road and RidgeLea Drive. Deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff's office and medical personnel responded to the scene and learned the child had been struck by a 79-year-old female driver traveling east. The child was taken to Women and Children's Hospital in Buffalo by Mercy Flight.

An investigation into the accident by the Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit is ongoing.

Tags: 
Town of Lockport
car accident
pedestrian traffic

Related Content

4-year-old hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

By Jun 18, 2017

A young boy was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday night.

Accident in Corfu sends three to hospital

By Jun 4, 2017

Three people were sent to hospitals after a car accident late Saturday night.