5 banished from Seneca territory for drug dealing

The Seneca Nation's Tribal Council has recently banished 5 people from their sovereign territory for dealing illegal drugs.

Nation treasurer Maurice John called the move unprecedented, making the statement as the Seneca's celebrated the opening of their One Stop gas and convenience store in Niagara Falls. The banished group includes 2 non-registered natives and 3 non-natives from the Cattaraugus territory, and John supported the Council's decision.

"We don't call is a war on drugs because we have to save our people. There's no war about it. It's just something we try to do and do it in a good way. I think the Council did a tremendous service to keep the safety of our people. We don't need the drive-bys. We don't need the accidental shootings. We don't need that

Seneca Nation Treasurer Maurice John

on our territory."

John mentioned that proceeds from businesses like the One Stop support tribal programs, such as Seneca Strong, an effort that assists youths who develop problems with drugs and alcohol.