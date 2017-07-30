5 people shot in weekend 'senseless acts of violence,' Mayor says

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is reacting to the violence that took a man's life Saturday afternoon.

Brown released a statement in the early hours Sunday, calling the shooting "senseless" and "intolerable." His entire statement reads:

"Senseless acts of violence, like the shooting on Carl Street [Saturday], are intolerable. We need the assistance of the public to bring to justice those responsible for this heinous act, which I condemn. My prayers are with all of the families affected by this tragedy."

Buffalo Police recovered a gun and are questioning a suspect. The shots were fired during an altercation on the 200 block of Carl Street just after noon Saturday.

Police said it appears the incident began with a street fight or argument involving a number of people. Detectives said a 20-year-old Buffalo man was struck multiple times by shotgun pellets (bird shot) and was declared dead a short time later.

Four other individuals, including a 15-year-old girl, were struck by stray bird shots. It appears two of the individuals were struck in the hand.

Police said Sunday afternoon that a 52- year-old Buffalo man was treated at the scene. The 15-year-old was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center. So too was a 40-year-old Buffalo man.

A 22-year-old Buffalo man was listed in good condition at ECMC.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.