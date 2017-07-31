AAA is pedaling to the assistance of stranded cyclists

AAA of Western and Central New York is now servicing two-wheeled transportation.

They have added bicycle towing benefits to all AAA membership policies at no additional cost. Spokesperson Elizabeth Carey said they decided to add the service after seeing the increase in cyclists, as cities becomes more bike friendly.

Disabled cyclists can request the service from a normally traveled road by a AAA service vehicle. For those stranded on a bike path, trail or other restricted pathway, the AAA service vehicle will meet the rider at the closest point of entry for motor vehicles.

Towing is provided to the location of the member’s choosing, according to the terms of the individual’s membership. Like car services, bicycle roadside assistance is offered 24/7.