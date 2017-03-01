The accountants behind that Oscars flub are out

In a way, you knew it was coming.

Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, told the Associated Press today that she's reviewing the Academy's relationship with PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm responsible for the best picture debacle Sunday night.

More to the point, Isaacs said the two accountants in charge of the winners' envelopes, Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, will never work the Oscars again.

I'm obliged to note here, just for the record, that as far as we know, Ruiz didn't do anything wrong.