Accused Anchor Bar shooter sentenced in domestic violence strangulation

The Niagara Falls man convicted of strangling the 25-year-old mother of his two young children has been sentenced to four years in prison and three years post-release supervision.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 25-year-old Gregory Ramos has been sentenced in the domestic violence against his girlfriend by State Supreme Court Justice Deborah Haendiges. Ramos pleaded guilty to strangulation in the second degree in March.

Ramos is also charged with murder for the May 2016 fatal shooting of 32-year-old Freddie Dizon of Buffalo at the Anchor Bar restaurant. He was convicted in March on unrelated drug and weapons charges.