Accused Anchor Bar shooter sentenced in domestic violence strangulation

By 3 hours ago

The Niagara Falls man convicted of strangling the 25-year-old mother of his two young children has been sentenced to four years in prison and three years post-release supervision.

Gregory Ramos (left) and his attorney appear in court in October 2016.
Credit WBFO's Chris Caya

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 25-year-old Gregory Ramos has been sentenced in the domestic violence against his girlfriend by State Supreme Court Justice Deborah Haendiges. Ramos pleaded guilty to strangulation in the second degree in March.

Ramos is also charged with murder for the May 2016 fatal shooting of 32-year-old Freddie Dizon of Buffalo at the Anchor Bar restaurant. He was convicted in March on unrelated drug and weapons charges.

Tags: 
Anchor Bar

Related Content

Anchor Bar murder suspect convicted on separate federal charges

By Mar 23, 2017
WBFO News file photo

A man charged in a fatal shooting inside Buffalo's Anchor Bar has been convicted on unrelated federal firearm and drug charges. 

Suspects in fatal Anchor Bar shooting indicted

By Oct 6, 2016
Chris Caya WBFO News

An Erie County grand jury has indicted two men in a fatal shooting inside Buffalo's famed Anchor Bar restaurant.


Report: Suspect in Anchor Bar shooting in custody

By May 27, 2016
Eileen Buckley

Though no charges have been filed, it appears the main suspect in last Friday's fatal shooting at the Anchor Bar may be in custody.