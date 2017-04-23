Activists use Buffalo march to promote medical marijuana

Buffalo was one of 600 cities across the world to stage a "March for Science" Saturday. Activists used the local march to create awareness of New York's new medical marijuana law.

Even though it's now legal, they say there are still many obstacles in place that keep people from gaining access to medical marijuana.

Wendy Hart is treasurer of the Western New York Chapter of NORML -- the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. Hart said better education is needed of what's officially known as the Compassionate Care Act.

"Physicians don't have current information about the research that's been done and the facts that have been proven," Hart said. "Doctors are in the dark. Patients are in the dark. They're scrambling for information. So, we're trying to do what we can."

Hart said medical marijuana has helped with her recovery from cancer.

On Saturday, about 1,000 people participated in the "March for Science." They marched from Soldiers Circle to Delaware Park were a rally was held.

Activist Todd Fiore said he wants to change the negative perception some have of scientists, which is especially perpetuated by climate change deniers in the Trump administration.