Activists vow to continue to press for Paladino's ouster

There are more planned protests this week calling on Buffalo School board member Carl Paladino to resign. What's being labeled as an "Oust Paladino Action" is scheduled for Tuesday on the steps of City Hall.

WBFO's Eileen Buckley reports.

"This event is being organized and led by women of color," activist Whitney Crispell announced to the crowd attending last week's anti-Paldino rally.

"Organizers want all women to attend. They plan on having a front line of 100 black women. The second line of other women of all backgrounds."

Plans have also been made for protesters to gather on Thursday at 5:30 at Cazenovia Park. From there, a march will proceed to Paladino's nearby South Buffalo home for more demands that he resign.

Buffalo School Board President Barbara Seals Nevergold has called for a special meeting on Wednesday, January 4th at 5:30 in the school board room at City Hall.