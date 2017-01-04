Activists want Mayor to petition NYSED for Paladino removal

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is being asked to send a petition to the state education commissioner that calls for the removal of Paladino. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says the request was made by a group of African-American women staged who staged an "Oust Paladino" protest in Niagara Square Tuesday.

WBFO's Eileen Buckley says the Mayor responded that he has made his statements about Paladino and has no other power.

Protesters were speaking out against Paladino's comments against the President and First lady calling the remarks racist and sexist.

“Paladino - Zimbabwe has called. They said that they’re not willing to take you back,” shouted one of the rally speakers.

But Paladino is not resigning. Even after the school board voted on a resolution asking him to leave. Community activist Lorna Hill, who organized the protest, said they are now circulating a petition appealing to Mayor Brown to send a direct request to state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to remove Paladino.

“Because he’s our mayor. Because every other elected official worth his salt has stood up, so now we need him. The Board of Education, the Common Council, right? So now it’s his turn, that’s all,” explained Hill.

“I’ve already made my statement about the school board member. I think those statements speak for themselves. Only the state education commissioner has the power to remove a school board member,” responded the Mayor.

Last week Brown joined several other leaders in calling for Paladino to resign.

“It is a process that I have no authority, no legal control over. That process has already begun with the members of the school board,” Brown remarked.

When pressed by reporters again about responding to this latest request, Brown insisted he's already stated his views.

“I have provided leadership. I’m going to focus on my job as mayor in moving this city forward. I’m not going to get caught up in sideshow,” answered the Mayor.

“Believe it or not, Mayor Brown is African-American. He should be insulted to,” stated Hill.

Activist Hill told the crowd Paladino's remarks are damaging to the “psyche of all children, especially African-American children.”