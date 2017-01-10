Advocate opposes Cuomo push for Upstate ride-sharing

At least one person in the UB Center for the Arts didn't agree yesterday when Governor Cuomo's State of the State message included a full-throated pitch for ride-sharing, like Uber and Lyft. Todd Vaarwerk, director of advocacy and public policy for the Western New York Independent Living Center, didn't agree with the pitch, says ride-sharing companies don't allow access for people like him, the state's disabled community.

WBFO's MIke Desmond reports.

Vaarwerk called the ride-sharing policies discrimination.

"If we look at the situation and we said about any other group: We're going to bring a new service in that Irish people can't use. You wouldn't even think of that. If we brought in a service that Hispanic people couldn't use, we wouldn't even think of that," Vaarwerk said.

"But, in this argument we're considered collateral damage to the expansion of Uber in Upstate New York."

Vaarwerk says that collateral damage term was used to his boss to explain why the disabled aren't covered. He says it took nearly two decades for taxicabs to be required to be handicapped accessible and that's still not completely true.

Uber and Lyft are considered key to many business and tourism visitors who want the independence of going on their smart phones to ask for a driver to take them wherever they want to go, with the current difficulties of getting from Buffalo Niagara International Airport to Niagara Falls listed as a reason for ride-sharing.

"I just don't think there is any downside," said Dottie Gallagher-Cohen, President and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

"Not having it (ride-sharing) makes a statement about our community that we don't want to make. We're the largest city in the country that currently does not have ride-sharing. That makes us look backwards."

Gallagher-Cohen also argues that ride-sharing reduces drunk driving by offering partiers an affordable, convenient option to driving home while under the influence.

