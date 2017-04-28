Advocates pushing for national law to carry concealed weapon

Right-to-bear-arms advocates are pushing for one national law in support of carrying a concealed weapon. The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017 was the topic of heavy discussion last night at an open forum held on Grand Island.

The act has been proposed for a number of years in different forms. Supporters say reciprocity would fix the current system of carrying laws that can vary from state to state and deny gun owners their right to self-defense wherever they travel.

“Concealed carry national reciprocity legislation produces the critical answer to a pressing problem for law-abiding gun owners,” said Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard. “Law-abiding citizens should be permitted to exercise their fundamental right to self-defense in Erie County, across New York State, in adjoining states and across the nation."

“The current fractured set of state-specific concealed carry regulations continues to cause the most conscientious gun owners to run afoul of the law when traveling,” said David DiTullio, Chief Operations Officer for Defensor, the firearms training site where the forum was held. "The Reciprocity Act of 2017 would allow individuals with concealed carry permits in their home state to continue carrying concealed in any other state that does not prohibit concealed carry.”

Sponsored by North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson, the forum n9oted that the act is co-sponsored by more than 180 legislators. Supporters hope it has more of a chance to pass with the new Trump administration. On Friday, President Donald Trump was to become the first sitting President since Ronald Reagan to address the National Rifle Association.

Among other local supporters at the forum were East Aurora Assemblymember David DiPietro and Budd Schroeder, head of the Shooter's Committee on Political Education. The forum was sponsored by the Conservative Committee on Grand Island.

Opponents say the act undermines state authority and crime-fighting efforts.

"This would create a lowest common denominator approach to public safety that would increase

the threat to New Yorkers, impede the ability of law enforcement to do its job and undermine

the will of our citizens as expressed through their duly elected state legislators," said New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in a letter to Congress. "Stated simply, it would make the people of my State -- where we have long-held standards intended to keep firearms out of the hands of those who should not have them -- less safe."

Schneiderman has continued to emphasize the large number of guns that cross into New York State before being recovered in crimes come from states with comparatively weak gun laws.

Panelists considered that, but also noted "the anti-firearms movement...generally opposes national reciprocity in any form."