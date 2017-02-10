African-American Read-In held at Makowski School

Students at the Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center in Buffalo celebrated reading Thursday with a special event. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says the school hosted an African-American Read-In.

WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley attended an African-American Read-In at a Buffalo Public School.

Second graders gathered around State Senator Tim Kennedy in their classroom. The reading event featured a book authored by an African American. Kennedy selected "March On", a book about Martin Luther King, Jr.

“March On”, declared the students. “March On”, the day my brother Martin changed the world,” read Kennedy. “Anybody in here want to change the world?” asked Kennedy.

The Read-In is to focus on making literacy a significant part of Black History Month. City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash has placed a big emphasize on reading for school children. He appeared at the Makowski School supporting this effort.

“See all the community members in the other room, they’ve actually designed the school and the rooms in historical African American garb – traditional, cultural and they’re going to read to the young people. It’s a wonderful example of community reading and we all want to make sure we encourage students to read and develop a life-long habit of reading,” replied Cash.

The Read-In is a national sponsored event by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English.

Back inside the second grade classroom Senator Kennedy engaged the students during the entire session as he read about the work of Martin Luther King, Jr. The children were paying attention.

“That they marched, I didn’t know that,” said one student.

“I learned about Martin Luther King where he had a dream of a speech,” said another second grader.

Another student remarked about the tragedy of King’s death. “I have to say that the man that killed him – it wasn’t right because they didn’t want Martin Luther King’s dream to come true and some people didn’t get to meet him and so that was sad.”

“All of us being together and you can make anything true if you just believe,” replied another student.

“I learned that you can work together to make something come true,” stated another.

“I learned that just because we're different colors – doesn’t mean nothing,” declared a second grader.