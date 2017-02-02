After UC Berkeley protests, Trump questions pulling federal funds

On Wednesday night, protests erupted at the University of California, Berkeley, hours before controversial right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak. University officials said protests were peaceful until a group of people started lighting fires and smashing windows. The university canceled the speech, citing safety concerns. Then, early Thursday morning, President Donald Trump weighed in with a tweet. In all caps, he questioned whether Berkeley should have access to federal funds if it “does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people.” We'll explore the importance of federal dollars to a school like Berkeley and how feasible it would be for Trump to withhold federal money.

