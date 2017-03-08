After Weeks Of Controversy, How Strong Is Uber?

By editor 37 minutes ago
Originally published on March 7, 2017 3:04 pm

Uber’s problems seem to keep coming.

Since late January, the ride-hailing company has faced a major boycott, lawsuit, the exposure of an alleged secret program used to avoid authorities and several claims of sexual harassment. The company, valued at $70 billion, is trying to address the issues, but its dominance may be threatened.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Johana Bhuiyan (@JMBooyah), senior editor of transportation for Recode, about Uber’s strength and controversies.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
Uber
ride sharing
Lyft
taxis
Ride Hailing

Related Content

Protesters say unregulated ride-hailing would do more harm than good

By Michael Mroziak Feb 27, 2017
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Not everyone in Buffalo is ready to welcome Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing companies just yet. Speakers gathered outside the offices of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership to explain why they want state leaders to wait.


Ridesharing push for Buffalo continues

By Jan 6, 2017
Chris Caya / WBFO News

Ahead of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Regional State of the State Address in Buffalo Monday, there is a new push to make ridesharing a priority this session. A diverse group turned out at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Thursday to voice their support. 


Advocate opposes Cuomo push for Upstate ridesharing

By Jan 10, 2017
Mike Desmond/WBFO News

At least one person in the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts did not agree Monday when Governor Cuomo's State of the State message included a full-throated pitch for ridesharing, like Uber and Lyft.  Todd Vaarwerk, director of advocacy and public policy for the Western New York Independent Living Center, does not agree with the pitch, saying ridesharing companies do not allow access for people like him, the state's disabled community.


Erie County lawmakers provide $100,000 to push for Upstate ride hailing

By Michael Mroziak Dec 6, 2016
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Backed by $100,000 provided by the Erie County Legislature, Visit Buffalo Niagara will create a campaign that aims to convince Albany lawmakers to approve app-based ride hailing throughout Upstate New York in 2017.