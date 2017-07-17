The agriculture industry urges caution on the NAFTA renegotiation

The Trump Administration released its objectives for renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, our trade deal with Mexico and Canada. President Trump has called NAFTA the worst trade deal ever, citing factory jobs that moved to Mexico. The Trump Administration wants to "maintain existing reciprocal duty-free market access for agricultural goods" and expand market opportunities for U.S. agricultural goods. Essentially, the plan calls for keeping all the good things NAFTA brings to the agriculture sectors. But the industry urges caution — there may not be much to gain, but there's a lot to lose.

