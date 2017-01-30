Delta Airlines had a system outage over the weekend; this follows another outage in August. Delta won’t say what happened in the last couple of days, so we’re not sure what caused hundreds of cancellations yet. Airlines. of course. use many different systems — and in fact, those systems are becoming more and more automated all the time. So if it seems as if tech is being blamed more for recent troubles, that’s because in some cases, it is.
Airlines operating more and more on automated systems
By JaeRan Kim • 7 hours ago