Airport Firefighters open their new home

By 9 minutes ago

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority officially opened its new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Facility at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Wednesday.

BNIA's new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Facility off Amherst Villa Dr., Cheektowaga.
Credit Chris Caya WBFO News

NFTA Executive Director Kimberley Minkel says the $11 million state-of-the-art building will enhance service and increase safety for more than 4.6 million passengers who travel through the airport every year.

NFTA Executive Director Kimberley Minkel
Credit Chris Caya WBFO News

"This new location improves our response times and it significantly reduces the number of active taxiways and runways that our first responders need to cross when they respond to an emergency," Minkel said.    

Over the past two years, she says, the airport's firefighters and emergency personnel responded to one thousand calls on airport property.  

 

Tags: 
BNIA Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Facility
Buffalo airport fire station
Buffalo Niagara International Aiport
NFTA
NFTA Executive Director Kimberley Minkel
Airport Fire Department

Related Content

UA flight lands safely in Buffalo with cockpit fire

By Aug 9, 2017

A cockpit fire is being blamed for a United Airlines regional jet being diverted to Buffalo Niagara International Airport Wednesday.

In the midst of weekend rain storms, hundreds of first responders train for airport emergency

By Sep 19, 2016
Colleen Probst

Emergency crews from across Western New York were called to respond to a plane sliding off the runway at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport during Saturday night’s rain storms. The good news – it was all part of a drill.