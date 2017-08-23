Airport Firefighters open their new home

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority officially opened its new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Facility at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Wednesday.

NFTA Executive Director Kimberley Minkel says the $11 million state-of-the-art building will enhance service and increase safety for more than 4.6 million passengers who travel through the airport every year.

"This new location improves our response times and it significantly reduces the number of active taxiways and runways that our first responders need to cross when they respond to an emergency," Minkel said.

Over the past two years, she says, the airport's firefighters and emergency personnel responded to one thousand calls on airport property.