Akron HS mourns star athlete's death

Akron High School is mourning the death of one of its students.

The school says 17-year-old Johnny Fiebelkorn of Akron died in a car crash Friday. He was about to enter his senior year at Akron High.

A star athlete for the school, his family called him a natural leader who was captain of both the football and wrestling teams, as well as a student council member at large and part of the 2015 Homecoming Court. He was the Akron Tigers Wrestling Team most valuable player in his junior year and qualified to go to states for a third time that year.

He was the youngest son of Russell and Lori Fiebelkorn and brother to Matthew. A service will be held at Ross Funeral Home in Akron Wednesday afternoon, with burial Thursday morning at Evergreen Lawn Cemetery.

The school said it will have several grief counselors available throughout the day Monday for students and parents.