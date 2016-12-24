Albany holiday break leaves unresolved issues

It appears that state lawmakers have adjourned their business for the year.

The recess leaves a number of unresolved issues, including ride sharing for areas outside of New York City and a potential pay raise for legislators. Governor Cuomo is urging that any pay raise be tied to ethics reforms. Without a decision by January first, the issue of a pay increase would have to wait until 2019.

According to Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, the unresolved issues were not significant enough to bring legislators back for a special session next week.