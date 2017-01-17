Alden schools halt buses due to suspect search

The Erie County Sheriff's Department conducted a search Tuesday afternoon for a suspect in Alden off Broadway and Townline following an assault.

The Alden Central School District had issued a "lockout" as a precaution. That is the protocol taken as law enforcement conduct searches unrelated to the District to keep students and staff safe.

St. Johns Baptist School in Alden was also in "lock out".

An earlier Twitter post by the Sheriff's Department stated " Search for subject in Alden continues. No threat to schools but r in Lock Out as a precaution."

Residents are also being asked to stay inside due to the search.

The Sheriff's Department said it was searching for a white man, in his 30's, wearing a gray hoodie and black hat.

But a tweet from the Sheriff's Department stated the lock out was "lifted at Alden Primary and St. John Baptist Schools in Alden". It also stated the Sheriff's Department was "clearing the scene in Alden and Sheriff Timothy Howard will be providing an update on the incident this afternoon."

The Alden Central School District has announced that due to the situation they were canceling all afternoon buses. The District said t has made the decision in the "interest of safety” for its students.

Students will remain in school until a parent or guardian can sign them out. The District says it will not be releasing or busing students to homes that are potentially vacant. Parents must bring a photo ID to sign out their child.