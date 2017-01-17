Alden schools in lockout as law enforcement search for suspect

The Erie County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect in Alden off Broadway and Townline following an assault.

The Alden Central School District has issued a "lockout" as a precaution. That is the protocol as law enforcement conduct searches unrelated to the District to keep students and staff safe.

St. Johns Baptist School in Alden is also in "lock out".

A Twitter post by the Sheriff's Department stated " Search for subject in Alden continues. No threat to schools but r in Lock Out as a precaution."

Residents are also being asked to stay inside due to the search.

The Sheriff's Department said it is searching for a white man, in his 30's, wearing a gray hoodie and black hat.