Alden schools in lockout as law enforcement search for suspect

The Erie County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect in Alden off Broadway and Townline following an assault. 

The Alden Central School District has issued a "lockout" as a precaution. That is the protocol as law enforcement conduct searches unrelated to the District to keep students and staff safe. 

St. John the Baptist School on Sandridge Road in Alden is under lock out.
Credit Photo from St. John the Baptist School Webpage

St. Johns Baptist School in Alden is also in "lock out". 

A Twitter post by the Sheriff's Department stated " Search for subject in Alden continues. No threat to schools but r in Lock Out as a precaution."

Residents are also being asked to stay inside due to the search. 

The Sheriff's Department said it is searching for a white man, in his 30's, wearing a gray hoodie and black hat.  

Tags: 
Alden Central
Erie County Sheriff's Search