Algae bloom forecast looks bad for Lake Erie

By 2 hours ago
Originally published on July 13, 2017 1:31 pm

​The western end of Lake Erie is likely to see a significant algae bloom this summer -- and it could reach levels seen in 2014, when Toledo's water supply was tainted.

Harmful algae blooms generally begin to hit the lake in late July, and are triggered mainly by nutrient runoff from farms in the region. Toxins from the blooms can cause illnesses in people and pets.

The forecast released Thursday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this year's bloom could range from 6.5 to 9 on the severity index. A reading above 5 indicates a potentially harmful bloom, and the largest recorded bloom, in 2015, was 10.5 on the scale.

"This year's bloom is likely to be significantly larger than the average, approaching some of the largest blooms on record, including the one that caused the city of Toledo to issue a 'do not drink or boil' advisory in 2014," University of Michigan aquatic ecologist Don Scavia, a member of the forecast team, said in a statement.

Scientists cautioned that larger blooms may not be more toxic. The toxins in a large bloom may not be as concentrated, they said.

This story will be updated.

 

Copyright 2017 Great Lakes Today. To see more, visit Great Lakes Today.

Tags: 
Great Lakes Today
Great Lakes
Lake Erie
algae blooms

Related Content

What's it like to live in a Lake Erie lighthouse? Bring water.

By Jul 10, 2017

It’s easier to get to Sheila Consaul’s summer home by boat than by foot.  It sits at the edge of an Ohio state park 30 miles east of Cleveland.

“Unless you have a boat, the only way to get here is to park in Mentor Headlands Beach parking lot, walk out through the dunes area to the beach itself, walk along the beach, and then you have to get up on the breakwall,” she says.

  

The Erie Canal's 200 years old. Strike up the band.

By Lucas Wllard Jul 6, 2017

The first shovels to dig the Erie Canal went into the ground on July 4th, 1817. When it was completed in 1825, the canal transformed the nation’s economy, allowing goods to move from the Hudson River to cities along the Great Lakes.

To mark the occasion, David Alan Miller, the Albany Symphony Orchestra’s music director, dreamed up the plan to commission and perform original works at seven stops along the route.


Ships deal with high water levels on Great Lakes

By Jul 5, 2017

Historically high water levels on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River are presenting the shipping industry with both challenges and opportunities. 