Algae bloom forecast looks bad for Lake Erie

​The western end of Lake Erie is likely to see a significant algae bloom this summer -- and it could reach levels seen in 2014, when Toledo's water supply was tainted.



Harmful algae blooms generally begin to hit the lake in late July, and are triggered mainly by nutrient runoff from farms in the region. Toxins from the blooms can cause illnesses in people and pets.

The forecast released Thursday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this year's bloom could range from 6.5 to 9 on the severity index. A reading above 5 indicates a potentially harmful bloom, and the largest recorded bloom, in 2015, was 10.5 on the scale.

"This year's bloom is likely to be significantly larger than the average, approaching some of the largest blooms on record, including the one that caused the city of Toledo to issue a 'do not drink or boil' advisory in 2014," University of Michigan aquatic ecologist Don Scavia, a member of the forecast team, said in a statement.

Scientists cautioned that larger blooms may not be more toxic. The toxins in a large bloom may not be as concentrated, they said.

This story will be updated.



