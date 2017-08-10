All animal cruelty charges dropped against Marineland

By 17 hours ago

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said it is surprised and extremely disappointed to hear that all animal cruelty charges have been dropped against the Marineland amusement park.

Credit Marineland Canada

A California-based animal rights group also blasted the Crown's decision to drop all charges against Marineland as "shameful."  Last Chance for Animals submitted the 35-page complaint that prompted an OSPCA investigation in November.

Prosecutors told a Niagara Falls Ontario courtroom Thursday that there was no reasonable chance of conviction on most of the 11 counts faced by the Ontario tourist attraction.

They said there was a prospect of conviction on the remaining three charges - which related to failing to comply with standards of care for a peacock, guinea hens and a red deer - but it was not in the public interest to pursue them, citing potential court costs and a weak case.

Marineland issued a statement saying it had suffered "reputational damage" as a result of the charges that were withdrawn. It had been the "orchestrated" target of "radical animal rights activists" for years.

Tags: 
marineland
OSPCA
animal rights
animal rights activists
Niagara Falls
Last Chance for Animals

Related Content

Marineland facing new animal abuse charges

By Jan 10, 2017

A popular tourist attraction north of the border is again under fire over how it treats its animals. Marineland is facing six new charges of animal cruelty.

More complaints of animal cruelty at Marineland

By Dec 5, 2016
Marineland Canada

A complaint that led Ontario's animal welfare agency to investigate Marineland accuses the tourist attraction of cruelty against several species.

Battle over captive marine mammals brewing in Ontario

By Feb 3, 2015
Public domain

The Ontario government says it will introduce a new law to protect marine mammals, including a ban on the acquisition and breeding of killer whales. While animal rights activists are cautiously optimistic, Niagara Falls' Marineland says Ontario may be overstepping its bounds.

Protests target Marineland

By WBFO Newsroom & Associated Press Oct 8, 2012

Organizers of a protest at Marineland that got out of hand yesterday say they'll be back when the popular tourist attraction re-opens next year.

About 150 protesters crashed the gate at Marineland to back their demands to end the captivity of marine mammals at the park.

Police were able to diffuse the situation and there were no arrests.

Protest organizers say they'll continue their fight to shut down Marineland.

Marineland hasn't commented on the protest, but has insisted in the past that it provides excellent care to all of its marine mammals.