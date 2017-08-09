Allegations of presidential corruption still dog South Africa’s economy

South Africa’s president, Jacob Zuma, is thanking supporters after surviving a no-confidence vote in the nation’s parliament yesterday. The secret vote was more narrowly in his favor than expected, with some 40 lawmakers from his own African National Congress party supporting the motion. Zuma has been the focus of a series of corruption allegations stretching back more than a decade. How’s this bitter political fighting affecting the nation’s economy?

