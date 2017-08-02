Amazon event seeks to fill "hundreds" of local jobs

Company officials are calling it "Amazon Jobs Day" as the on-line retailing giant, Amazon, seeks to fill 50,000 jobs nationwide. A recruitment event this morning at Salvatore's on Transit Road, says spokesperson Kayla Hanson, will look to fill "hundreds" of positions at the local Amazon fulfillment center that is scheduled to open in September.

Amazon spokesperson Kayla Hanson discusses today's job recruitment event at Salvatore's.

While today's event at Salvatore's runs this morning from eight until noon, Hanson encourages job seekers to visit their website. The site will also outline wage and benefits for the various positions.

According to Hanson, the local fulfillment center needs a variety of positions, including management, human resources and warehouse personnel.

Hanson says applications will be available at today's event and job seekers only need to bring personal identification. Some applicants could be hired on-the-spot.