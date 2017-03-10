AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old Buffalo girl

Buffalo Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 4-year-old girl. Police say Mikeya Houston was abducted by her mother, Mikesha Lawson, Thursday afternoon on Best Street.

Houston is a black female, about 3 feet tall, weighing around 40 pounds with braided, black hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and a pink winter coat.

Houston is believed to be with her mother, 23-year-old Mikesha Lawson, a black woman with braided, black hair and brown eyes, 5' 5, 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a black jacket and white Adidas sneakers. Lawson was last seen traveling east on Best Street.

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe she is in imminent danger. Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Police at 866-NYS-AMBER or dial 911.