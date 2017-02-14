Ambitious stage of Richardson Olmsted Complex redevelopment is completed

By Michael Mroziak 42 minutes ago
  • A view of the north entrance of the towers building on the Richardson Olmsted Complex. A hotel is scheduled to open inside the landmark this spring, following completion of a three-year rehabilitation project. An architecture center will open in December.
    View Slideshow 1 of 7
    A view of the north entrance of the towers building on the Richardson Olmsted Complex. A hotel is scheduled to open inside the landmark this spring, following completion of a three-year rehabilitation project. An architecture center will open in December.
    Michael Mroziak, WBFO
  • Richardson Center Corporation president Paul Hojnacki speaks prior to a tour of the work in progress inside three rehabilitated buildings on the campus.
    View Slideshow 2 of 7
    Richardson Center Corporation president Paul Hojnacki speaks prior to a tour of the work in progress inside three rehabilitated buildings on the campus.
    Michael Mroziak, WBFO
  • A view through an archway on the ground level of the towers building. This is where the Buffalo Architecture Center will open in December 2017.
    View Slideshow 3 of 7
    A view through an archway on the ground level of the towers building. This is where the Buffalo Architecture Center will open in December 2017.
    Michael Mroziak, WBFO
  • A look down a hallway in the future site of the Hotel Henry Urban Resort, inside the towers building of the Richardson Olmsted Complex.
    View Slideshow 4 of 7
    A look down a hallway in the future site of the Hotel Henry Urban Resort, inside the towers building of the Richardson Olmsted Complex.
    Michael Mroziak, WBFO
  • A view of a staircase, which was part of the building's original construction, inside the future Hotel Henry Urban Resort.
    View Slideshow 5 of 7
    A view of a staircase, which was part of the building's original construction, inside the future Hotel Henry Urban Resort.
    Michael Mroziak, WBFO
  • Another view of an original staircase that was restored and will be part of the Hotel Henry inside the Richardson Olmsted Complex.
    View Slideshow 6 of 7
    Another view of an original staircase that was restored and will be part of the Hotel Henry inside the Richardson Olmsted Complex.
    Michael Mroziak, WBFO
  • A look down a hallway inside the Richardson Olmsted Complex. The hall will be part of the Hotel Henry, which is scheduled for an April soft opening.
    View Slideshow 7 of 7
    A look down a hallway inside the Richardson Olmsted Complex. The hall will be part of the Hotel Henry, which is scheduled for an April soft opening.
    Michael Mroziak, WBFO

The site of a former hospital for the mentally ill will soon be reborn as a hotel and architecture musem and education center. Officials at the Richardson Olmsted Complex marked the completion Tuesday of a busy three-year stage of reconstruction.


Work began three years ago to rehabilitate the first three of eleven buildings on the complex, which were built in the late 1800s hosted the Buffalo State Asylum for the Insane. That work has been completed, said officials with the Richardson Center Corporation, the not-for-profit organization which owns the site.

"The three buildings, the iconic towers building and one on either side, have been transformed into a hotel, a restaurant, event space and architecture center," said Richardson Center Corporation president Paul Hojnacki. "Today marks the completion of an intense rehabilitation of phase one."

The cost of redevelopment, including building stabilization, site work and landscaping, is estimated at $102.5 million dollars. Most of the funds come from New York State while $16 million in tax credits arranged by M&T Bank also figure in the financing. A capital campaign has also been held to collect private donations. Last November, the project received a $5 million donation from the late longtime Buffalo News publisher Stanford Lipsey and his widow Judith as a challenge grant. According to information released Tuesday by the Richardson Center Corporation, about $3 million in matching funds has been raised to date. 

"It's been a massive undertaking to modernize this complex," Hojnacki said. "This last phase, we spent about $69 million and it included all of the mechanicals, the electrical, the plumbing. We restored over 600 original windows and we inserted some elevators into the building to bring it up to code as well."

The redevelopment of the towers building also included the construction of a glass front that shelters the brick face and original entrance from the elements. Work is still underway inside the buildings, including painting and the installation of furniture, cabinetry and drapery. 

When finished, the buildings will be home to the Hotel Henry Urban Resort and the Lipsey Buffalo Architecture Center. A soft opening for the hotel is expected in April, while the opening of the architecture center is scheduled for December.

The eight other buildings on the complex are also eyed for redevelopment though plans for those buildings have not been finalized.

Tags: 
richardson olmsted complex

Related Content

Lipsey leaves $5 million to Richardson Olmsted restoration project

By Michael Mroziak Nov 22, 2016
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

The first phase of a restoration project beneath the towers of the Richardson Olmsted complex in Buffalo is underway. A $10 million dollar campaign to help fund that project has quickly found itself 50 percent closer to the goal, thanks to a gift by a recently deceased advocate for preserving many of Buffalo's architectural assets.

Redevelopment of Richardson Olmsted Complex begins

By Ashley Hirtzel Oct 10, 2014
WBFO News photo by Ashley Hirtzel

The first phase of the Richardson Olmsted Complex reuse effort kicked off in Buffalo Friday. The $69 million project will consist of an 88 room hotel, a 300-plus seat conference and event center, and the Buffalo Architecture Center when complete.

Groundbreaking today for Richardson-Olmsted Complex

By Cheryl Hagen Oct 10, 2014
WBFO News File Photo

Nearly 10 years of effort pays off this afternoon with groundbreaking ceremonies for the Richardson Olmsted Complex.  The first phase of the $69-million reuse effort gets underway today.

Press Pass: Preserving the Richardson Olmsted Complex

By Jun 10, 2013
WBFO News file photo

The mammoth Richardson Olmsted Complex on Forest Avenue in Buffalo is part of a major preservation project. 

On this week's Press Pass conversation, WBFO's Eileen Buckley talks with Buffalo News reporter Brian Meyer about his recent tour inside the complex. Meyer talks about the rehab and project price tag.

Landscaping first sign of work on Richardson complex

By Mar 11, 2013
File photo

Construction is getting closer on the renewed Richardson Olmsted Complex at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center.