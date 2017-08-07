Amherst Chamber of Commerce getting new President

After 35 years, the Amherst Chamber of Commerce  is getting a new President.

Colleen DiPirro has led the Amherst Chamber of Commerce for 35 years.
Anthony Baynes Jr., currently Chief of Staff for New York State Sen. Patrick Gallivan, will become President of the organization effective September 5.

“We are very excited to announce that AJ is joining the Amherst Chamber in a leadership capacity and he and Colleen will make a formidable leadership team,” said Earl Wells, Amherst Chamber Board Chairman.

Colleen DiPirro, who has served as President and CEO for 35 years, will remain as CEO.

“After 35 years of leading the Chamber, I want to spend more time with my family and lighten my workload,” said DiPirro. “Finding someone with the skills and talents of AJ Baynes makes this much easier for me to do as the Amherst Chamber of Commerce has been such a big part of my life.”

