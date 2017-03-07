Amherst Police looking for bank robbery suspect

Amherst Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Key Bank in Williamsville on Monday.

Police says around 1:00 p.m., a man entered the bank, located at the corner of Main Street and South Forest Road. He presented a note demanding money and took an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect then left the bank on foot and possibly got into an older dark colored SUV and left the area in an unknown direction.

He is described as a white male, 45-55 years old, about 5' 10", 200 pounds, wearing what appeared to be a highway safety vest, construction helmet and safety glasses. Anyone that has information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at 689-1329.