Amherst woman sentenced to time served in murder-for-hire

An Amherst woman convicted in a murder-for-hire plot has been sentenced to time served - or 21 months.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 58-year-old Debra Arno repeatedly tried to solicit help killing her ex-husband and his current wife. She pleaded guilty in October 2016 and had been facing up to five years in prison and a $125,000 fine.

Kenmore Police had originally received a tip about the plot. Police discovered it targeted Arno's ex-husband and current wife and made them aware.

Police later discovered 56-year-old Lauren Frye of Kenmore was in on the murder-for-hire. Evidence included letters, photos, diagrams of the couple's house and a schedule of their activities.

Frye was previously convicted and sentenced to 18 months in prison. Arno was originally charged in June 2015. Both convictions came as a result of an investigation by Kenmore Police, East Aurora Police and the FBI.

