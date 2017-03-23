Anchor Bar murder suspect convicted on separate federal charges

A man charged in a fatal shooting inside Buffalo's Anchor Bar has been convicted on unrelated federal firearm and drug charges. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 25-year-old Gregory Ramos of Buffalo was found guilty Wednesday by a jury. Prosecutors say Ramos was a member of the FEB Gang, which has a history of drug trafficking and violent crime. 

Ramos was being sought by Buffalo Police last May after kitchen worker Freddie Dizon of Buffalo, 32, at the Anchor Bar was fatally shot inside the restaurant. Authorities say, at the time, he was also being sought for assaulting and threatening his girlfriend during a domestic argument.

Two days after the shooting, Ramos was caught after leading police in Niagara County on a high-speed chase. Authorities say Ramos called the Erie County Sheriff's Department to claim his vehicle had been stolen in Niagara Falls by an unknown black male.

Wednesday's conviction relates to the high-speed chase. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of life and a $1,000,000 fine. Sentencing is July 11.

Ramos remains under indictment on state murder and domestic assault charges involving the Anchor Bar shooting death and the assault of his girlfriend. A second man, Jorge Suarez, has also been charged in the Anchor Bar slaying.

