And we're back! July jobs report shows prerecession numbers

Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post and Sudeep Reddy from Politico join us to discuss the week's business and economic news. Ten years after the financial crisis, we finally have some jobs numbers that are back at prerecession levels. We discuss what it would take for the economy's mood to match this recovery. And looking ahead, we weigh the likelihood of Congress tackling tax reform or even tax cuts. August is supposed to be a quiet news month, but let's not jinx it.