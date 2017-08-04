Animal cruelty charges lodged for postponing medical treatment

Animal cruelty charges have been lodged against a Buffalo woman for postponing treatment after her Chihuahua was hit by a car.

SPCA Cruelty Investigator Chelsa Wlodarczyk on Thursday pressed animal cruelty charges against Joann Ponzo, whose young dog Sunny was brought to the SPCA infirmary with a broken pelvis, abrasions and unable to use its back legs. The 1-year-old pooch had been hit by a car earlier in the week, but received no veterinary treatment.

The dog was not surrendered to the SPCA, but Sunny is expected to recover there. Ponzo appears in Buffalo City Court on September 14.