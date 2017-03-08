Another Baker Victory employee arrested for falsifying investigation

Another quality improvement specialist at Baker Victory Services has been arrested on charges she falsified an investigative report.

The New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs says 43-year-old Lori Thomas of Angola was responsible for investigating allegations of abuse and neglect of people receiving services from Baker Victory, but she has been terminated. It is alleged Thomas included several fabricated accounts of interviews in an investigative report submitted to Baker Victory.

If convicted, Thomas faces a maximum of four years in state prison. She is scheduled to appear in court on March 14.

Thomas' arrest follows the arraignment in January of former Baker Victory Service Director of Quality Improvement Kristen Hauser. Hauser is facing 201 felony counts of falsifying investigative reports submitted to the state Offices of Mental Health and People With Developmental Disabilities.