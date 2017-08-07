Another case for South Buffalo becoming new business hub

By 1 hour ago

It is not just that old industrial buildings in Buffalo are being converted for other uses, mostly housing. A new coffee house in the Old First Ward is benefiting from nearby new housing, as well as city natives returning here with ideas from other places.

The building at Hamburg Street and South Park Avenue was a funeral home for decades, before leaving the building empty and sitting at a major corner in a historic neighborhood. Then, a group of people put together the cash to buy the building and renovate it into Undergrounds Coffee House & Roastery.

The coffee operation is finishing its first year with 10 employees, benefiting from development spilling out from downtown, which is four blocks away. General Manager and COO Bridget Morris said the business plan is working.

"We're doing as well as can be expected and we're really pleased with the progress that we have made, the impacts on the neighborhoods and the fact that people are coming to visit our store location from outside of this area  as well," Morris said. "It's been really great to see the mix of clientele directly from the neighborhood and then also coming as a destination location."

The coffee shop tries to tie into neighborhood activities, as well as community icons like the Tim Russert special on weekends, selling coffee mugs featuring celebrities and celebrating the building's former use.

Morris said Undergrounds get a lot of business from new housing in old buildings like The Barrel Factory on Vandalia Street.

"It's great to see the kayak place and the kombucha place that have opened up inside of that, as well and the fact that you can come down to the Ward and make a trip out of it," she said. "So stop here for coffee in the morning, go down to Gene McCarthy's for lunch, kayak, get right on the river and then head to Lakewood spirits. So you can actually come to this part of Buffalo and have an entire day for your family."

Tags: 
Coffee
coffeehouse
south buffalo
Buffalo
WBFO Business & Economy Desk

Related Content

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? We Really Want To Know

By editor May 16, 2012

It seems like every day there's some new research about whether our favorite drinks are good for us. One day, science says a glass of red wine a day will help us live longer. The next day, maybe not.

City Coffee Shop Owner Opens Second Location

WBFO News

By Eileen Buckley

Buffalo, NY – A new coffee shop has opened for business on the outer edge of downtown Buffalo. With the help of a loan from a city agency, the owners were ready to take a risk and start a second location in Buffalo.

More business expansion planned for Riverbend area

By Michael Mroziak Oct 12, 2015
Michael Mroziak/wbfo

While SolarCity is getting the most attention in Buffalo's developing Riverbend section, a British couple who opened up their food businesses on South Park Avenue nearly four years ago are moving forward with an expansion.