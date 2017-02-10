Another increase in city’s graduation rate

The Buffalo Public School District has experienced another gain in its graduation rate.   The New York State Education Department issued new rates from across the state. 

Cap & Gown.
Credit WBFO News file photo by Eileen Buckley

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said students in the Big Five School Districts -- including Buffalo made gains in their rates..

“Buffalo went up 3.3-points,” stated Elia.

That increase means 64-percent of Buffalo Public school students graduated in 2016. That’s from 61-percent in the previous year.

Elia also noted that the dropout rate has remained “essentially flat”, but it remains “too high”.  There are also significant difference among various groups of students, particularly for English Language Learners.  They saw a 5.1-percent point increase in their dropout rate.

“Buffalo is the only big city school district to experience a decline in dropout rates among English Language Learners, which went down two percentage to 37.2 percent,” stated Elia.

This is the second straight year the district has experienced a gain.  Boosting Buffalo's graduation rate has been a major focus for the city district. The goal is to reach 70-percent by 2019.  

Tags: 
Buffalo's graduation rate
Graduation Rates
dropout rates
NYSED
NYSED

