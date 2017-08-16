Another Niagara Falls wastewater discharge sparks investigation

The Niagara Falls Sewage Treatment plant is under a microscope once again. State regulators are investigating a second discharge from the plant into the lower Niagara River.

WBFO's Chris Caya reports

Standing along the rim of the gorge, Department of Environmental Conservation Executive Deputy Commissioner Ken Lynch told reporters Wednesday about the latest incident in Niagara Falls that was reported on Tuesday.



"There was a discharge within the system, the Niagara Falls wastewater system, which appears to be, what we call, a wet weather overflow," Lynch said.

Which is likely due to recent heavy rains.



"We're not aware of any significant danger," Lynch said.

And he says there's no indication that it's linked to the "black discharge" July 29th.



"That event occurs to be a dry weather event. Meaning it was a disruption at the plant itself. Likely occurring from some maintenance activity at a sedimentation tank," Lynch said.

The DEC is looking at both incidents to make sure they're not connected. And he says they'll also review the plant's procedures.



"We have assembled a team and are making available all necessary resources to make sure we get to the bottom of what was the cause. And probably most importantly to make sure that this is prevented from happening again and that overflows that may occur because of wet weather situations are minimized," Lynch said.

The investigation, he says, will include reviewing the plant's history to determine whether it has the appropriate capacity. And if not what upgrades are necessary to address the issue.

