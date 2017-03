Have you ever felt like you’ve hit a barrier at work? A period when you’re just grinding it out and you’d like to find a way to get your head back in the game? That was what it was like for RE Katz. She’s a writer and artist who found that magic zone again at Dreamland Arts in their newly-launched residency program. WBFO Arts and Culture Desk producer Scott Sackett visited with Dreamland’s first artist-in-residence and shares her story about the residency and the personal politics of her art.

