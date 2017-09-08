Appeals Court Rejects Family Limits In Trump Travel Ban

By Nina Totenberg 41 minutes ago
  • A demonstrator holds a sign protesting the travel ban in Honolulu in June. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday sued the latest ruling against the Trump administration's order.
    A demonstrator holds a sign protesting the travel ban in Honolulu in June. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday sued the latest ruling against the Trump administration's order.
    Caleb Jones / AP
Originally published on September 7, 2017 8:32 pm

A federal appeals court ruled Thursday evening that the Trump administration can't ban grandparents and other family members of citizens and legal residents from coming to the U.S. from six mainly Muslim countries.

The Justice Department downplayed the ruling, looking ahead to a higher-ranking court considering the case: "The Supreme Court has stepped in to correct these lower courts before, and we will now return to the Supreme Court to vindicate the Executive Branch's duty to protect the Nation."

In June the U.S. Supreme Court said that close family members must be admitted, if they meet security and other criteria. The Trump administration interpreted that language to exclude grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other family members.

A 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled unanimously Thursday that the administration had failed to show how grandparents and other relatives are not close family relatives under the criteria set out by the Supreme Court. In that June ruling the Supreme Court had used the case of a mother-in-law's visit to the U.S. to illustrate a legitimate close familial relationship. Citing that example, the appeals court said, "The government does not meaningully argue" how grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles and others related to U.S. citizens and legal residents can be categorized as having "no connection" or bona fide relationship with persons in the U.S.

The appeals court also ruled that refugees who have agreements with U.S. settlement agencies qualify as having a bona fide relationship. The Supreme Court in June had said that individuals who had a relationship with a U.S. entity should qualify for admission, and gave as an example, someone offered a job in the U.S.

The Supreme Court's June order halted parts of the Trump travel ban, while the justices more fully consider the case, which is scheduled for argument this fall. By then, however, the 90-day ban on travel by persons from certain predominently Muslim countries will have expired. The court could consider the case moot and make a ruling.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
Travel Ban
Immigrants
Refugees
Donald Trump
Muslim
muslims
supreme court

Related Content

UB students from Iran speak out against immigration order

By Jan 31, 2017
WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

President Trump's executive order on immigration is causing difficulties for some University at Buffalo students. WBFO's Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley spent time at UB's North campus to talk with students about the order that suspends travel from some international students. 

5 Questions After Hearing The Oral Arguments Over Trump's Travel Ban

By Feb 9, 2017

Two lawyers, three judges, thousands of ordinary Americans: On Tuesday night, oral arguments in Washington v. Trump attracted an unusually large audience for audio-only legal proceedings.

The case centers on President Trump's controversial executive order that would temporarily bar all new refugees from entering the U.S., as well as visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Can The Trump Adminstration Reinstate Its Travel Ban? It's In Judges' Hands

By editor Feb 7, 2017

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST: