April the Giraffe gives birth... and its a boy

By 24 minutes ago

On Saturday, April's long-awaited baby calf entered the world.

April the giraffe and her newborn calf
Credit Animal Adventure Park Facebook page

April the giraffe has been an internet sensation since February. She was made famous when Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York began to live stream her activity counting down the days before her baby was born.

The zoo announced that April was in labor Saturday morning around 7:30. She gave birth to her fourth calf just before 10 a.m. with over 1 million viewers.

The male calf stands 6 feet tall weighing roughly 150 pounds.To watch April live you can view her on her youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnQCgFa9lCBL-KXZMOoO9Q/live
 

