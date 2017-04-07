April snow rolls through Western New York

A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 2 pm for Western New York as a wet and heavy April snow moves through the region. According to Tony Ansuini of the National Weather Service, the snowfall has been widespread with the heaviest snow hitting areas to the east and south of Buffalo. The winter feel should be short-lived as dry weather arrives this weekend.

Meteorologist Tony Ansuini of the National Weather Service discusses the weekend conditions with WBFO.

"Everybody across Western New York is waking up to a wet snow this morning," Ansuini said.

"Generally, one to two inches during the overnight hours hours. Some of the higher elevations south and east of Buffalo, maybe just a little bit more."

The wet snow should continue through the morning hours before tapering off by afternoon. While an inch of snow could coat the city of Buffalo, Ansuini says "an additional two to three inches this morning" could be on the way for areas to the east and south.

Another dramatic shift in weather will follow.

"A nice, sunny day is in store for Saturday, still pretty cool with temperatures in the forties,' Ansuini said.

"By the time we get to Sunday, we will see temperatures get into the low to mid-sixties."

Away from the Lake Erie shore on Monday, temperatures could burst into the seventies.

Earlier in the week, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for the region.

We still have some runoff from the heavy rains that we had on Thursday, generally one to two inches across the area," Ansuini reported.

"We're still waiting for that runoff to get into the streams and larger rivers across the area, but any type of flooding from that looks to be minor at this point."

The Flood Watch does continue through Saturday afternoon.