An army veteran from Lockport is challenging Representative Chris Collins in the upcoming 2018 elect

Thirty-two year old democrat Erin Cole doesn't consider herself a political person, but has been planning to run for political office for quite some time. Cole said the timing is right.

“It is absolutely my first,” said Cole. “I have never done anything like this before. If you look at my background and the strengths that I have… the expertise that I have, it’s all at the national level. It’s national security, it’s immigration, it’s trade, it’s economic development. Those are all national level issues. They all effect things at the local level for sure, but you wouldn’t be able to impact any of those things at the local level.

She is the first Democrat to publicly announce her campaign. Cole said Collins' connection to Trump should be bringing more results to the district he represents.

“Since he really has the ear of the President, then why isn’t he bringing any of that benefit home? He’s benefiting himself,” said Cole. “He’s gonna benefit his campaign account, but how is he benefiting the people in the 27th District with that sort of access to the President? That isn’t coming home at all. That’s for him personally to build up his campaign account.”

Cole criticizes Collins' choice to not have any town hall-style meetings. With that being said, she’s not running because of him.

“It literally has nothing to do with Chris Collins and more to do with the fact that I have been serving our country for almost 30 years now,” said Cole. “For me, it’s just a natural progression. I actually have first-hand experience with many of the issues that are relevant. Everything from veterans issues to immigration issues… trade, manufacturing, and exporting… That’s really been the bread and butter for what I’ve been doing for the past 15 years”

Cole has a large resume which includes work with the Empire State Development Corporation and co-founding the Veterans for Common Sense advocacy group. She suffered symptoms related to Gulf War syndrome after eight years of active duty. Frustrated with the care she received, Cole plans to fight for better veteran health benefits.

“Here I am, 21 years old, a combat veteran and a woman. I show up at the Buffalo VA and they are like, ‘Who are you? What are you doing here?’ They were not used to working with women at that point in time or female veterans. They literally didn’t have changing facilities for women.”

Cole said she is currently in the process of establishing her campaign staff. Other Democrats are expected to run.