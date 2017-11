Buffalo Police have made an arrest in connection with a recent fatal shooting on Allen Street.

Buffalo resident Jeremy Wright was arraigned this morning. The 30-year-old Wright is accused of fatally shooting 37-year-old Saleem Merukeb earlier this month. Merukeb was assaulted outside of Frizzy's in the early morning hours of Friday, November third. Reports indicate that the shooting followed an argument over a woman.

Wright has been charged with 2nd degree murder.