Art, commerce converge at business incubator The Foundry

By 21 minutes ago

When you think of innovation industries and start-ups on the vanguard of Buffalo’s new economy, chances are what comes to mind are businesses in the health sciences, biotech, renewable energy, and digital technologies. But there is a growing number of artists in traditional trades such as woodworking and metalworking who are fostering a new creative industry in Buffalo. WBFO Arts and Culture Desk producer Scott Sackett visited the business incubator The Foundry, where art and commerce converge with cultural heritage and emerging trends.


Sarah Fonzi’s Hallwalls exhibit Infrastructure Misappropriated is open through April 20.

