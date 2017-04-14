Art Park plans to recreate "the world's largest painting" By Chris Caya • 21 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Art Park is preparing to recreate a painting hailed nearly 40-years ago as the largest in the world by the Guiness Book of World Records. Listen Listening... / 1:16 WBFO's Chris Caya reports An aerial view of "Niagara 1979" by Gene Davis at Art Park in Lewiston, NY Credit Burchfield Penney Art Center Tags: Art ParkBurchfield Penney Art CenterTanis WinslowLewiston NYNiagara 1979Gene DavisLargest Painting in the WorldTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.