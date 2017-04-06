Artists of Autism communicate through canvas & music

April is national Autism Awareness month and once again our WNED/WBFO Horizon Gallery is home to artwork from Artists of Autism. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says this year's theme is "Throwback" featuring a selection of work remembering things past.

The art event was celebrated with a special music performance by students from Autism Services. Their band is called "No Words Spoken” David Gorfien is a music teacher at Autism Services.

“A lot of people don’t realize that our guys don’t get nervous to perform. It’s kind of a cultural norm that if you’re going to perform somewhere that you should freak out or be paranoid or worry about what the audience thinks about you, and what’s kind of cool about our group is that they don’t get nervous at all. They just enjoy playing, they enjoy singing together and just having fun,” explained Gorfien.

This annual arts event is designed to generate awareness and acceptance, focusing on what people with autism can do rather then what they can't accomplish.

Veronica Federiconi, CEO of Autism Services, joined students at the opening reception Wednesday.

“I think people tend to focus on what they are not able to do, or not capable of doing, so in that respect I believe there are [misconceptions about people with autism]. They are no different than you or I. They may process a little differently, or learn in a different way, but actually we are all equals and we really try to respect and celebrate the fact that they’re no different from anybody else. It’s just another population of a very diverse culture,” Federiconi described.

Liz Harzewski was thrilled when she learned that her artwork, titled Nature Cat, was sold.

“How on earth could I ever be so lucky?” declared Harzewski.

“The arts has really given them a voice for them over the years when it’s sometimes very challenging for them to speak,” responded Federiconi. “Though at Autism Services we celebrate autism all year long. We have an exhibit up, it’s kind of a throwback exhibit from previous years and I think some of the music that will be performed today by our musical group No Words Spoken will be some of our throwback music as well.”

Fedriconi explains that when someone with autism repeats the same thing over and over again, people tend to redirect them.

“But what we do is really encourage them to talk about what’s of interest of them through different ways. So putting those interests on canvas and then exhibiting them really brings it to the community—for the community to be aware of their abilities and to enjoy what they’re capable of doing,” Federiconi explained.

The artwork depicts several themes from the past including featuring a selection of work by artists with autism in remembrance of things past – Old Hollywood, classic cars, retro phones and plenty of nostalgic television.

The band performed throwback classics to blend with the artwork.

“The event, we’re doing a throwback show so a lot of the artwork on the walls is a lot of throwback material from the music that we’re going to be playing so a lot of the songs are actually older songs that before I started working here the guys know from heart pretty much. We’re doing Brown Eyed Girl, Lean on Me, Hit the Road Jack, Smooth by Santana and My Girl by the Temptations,” explained Gorfien.

The artwork is for sale.

“Our hope is that people will buy it, but it’s not necessary, it’s more for people to just enjoy it in their environment and learn to have a better respect for the work that people are capable of doing,” Federiconi remarked.

Federiconi noted a percent of the art sold will go back to the artist. The remainder of the proceeds will go back into the service provided by the organization.

“Because it’s extremely costly to buy canvases and all the materials that are needed, but certainly worth it. So the money will go right back into the service,” Federiconi said.

For more than a decade the organization has been presenting the art exhibit, giving the autistic students a voice to speak through artwork and music.

“It’s just another way to highlight what these folks are really capable of doing. They’re amazing artists, musicians, performers. They really enjoy it. They love to get the feedback from the audience,” remarked Fedriconi.