Artpark plans to recreate "the world's largest painting" By Chris Caya • 5 hours ago

Artpark is preparing to recreate a painting hailed nearly 40-years ago as the largest in the world by the Guiness Book of World Records.

WBFO's Chris Caya reports

An aerial view of "Niagara 1979" by Gene Davis at Artpark in Lewiston, NY Credit Artpark

Tags: Burchfield Penney Art CenterTanis WinslowLewiston NYNiagara 1979Gene DavisLargest Painting in the Worldartpark