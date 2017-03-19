Attorney General warns of tax preparation scams

As tax day approaches, New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is warning taxpayers to be on the alert for potential scams by tax preparers.

He tells residents that the IRS will never request or demand payment over the phone for any debts, and the agency will not request the use of cash or prepaid credit cards. Among other pointers, he warns against signing a blank return and that you should fully review your return before approving it.

Anyone who comes across a scam should contact Schneiderman's consumer hotline at 1-800-771-7755.

